Hedge fund billionaire Alan Howard pockets £56m in bumper earnings

Hedge fund billionaire Alan Howard earned almost £56m last year as the Brevan Howard hedge fund paid out bumper earnings to employees.

The Tory donor and prominent philanthropist is believed to be the highest paid member detailed in Brevan Howard’s recent accounts who received £55.8m in the year to March 2021, The Times reported today.

Howard’s colleagues at the firm also received a year of bumper earnings with 17 individuals reportedly sharing £123m. This follows a year in which the paypot hit £48m, accounts show.

Howard, 58, co-founded the Jersey-based firm in 2002 which is now among the biggest businesses in the Hedge fund industry.

He was replaced as chief executive by the company’s former chief risk officer Aron Landy in 2019, but remains an investment manager at the business.

Howard’s personal fortune is believed to be worth £1.5bn, according to the Sunday Times Rich List. He has donated to a number of homeless causes and Holocaust charities.