Heathrow Terminal 4 to remain closed until end of 2021

Heathrow airport has decided to shut Terminal 4 until the end of 2021 as travel restrictions reduce passenger numbers.

The UK’s largest airport reported that passenger number fell by 88 per cent in November due to travel restrictions and the second lockdown.

The UK government has continued to severely limit foreign travel. They announced this week that the Canary Islands will no longer be in the travel corridor.

The airport also reported that cargo volumes remain significantly below last year, reflecting the impact of Covid on the UK’s international trade.

Heathrow CEO, John Holland-Kaye said: “To make Global Britain a reality, the government should be helping the aviation sector to survive, to develop routes to our key trading partners, and attract businesses and tourists to come to Britain to spend their money.”

Heathrow has called for government help including business rates relief and abandoning the “tourist tax” which is estimated to cost 2,000 retail job losses at Heathrow alone.

