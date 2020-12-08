(November 11 2020) – Since 1852, Hästens has undertaken to design the best sleep.

168 years later, the brand is proud to announce today the launch of its first ever digital app, Hästens Restore. Aimed to revolutionize how people can adjust their mindset and mood through music, Hästens Restore is consistent with Hästens desire as a brand to make the world a better place

by helping people sleep better.

“This app is about the spirit of Hästens, our vision. We didn’t create this to sell pillows, down products or beds, but to offer everyone a healthier and happier life. We are here to make people’s lives better,” said Executive Chairman and Owner of Hästens Jan Ryde.

Hästens Restore is not just a traditional mindfulness app, but a resource to help change the vibrations in your everyday life. The Swedish company partnered with world-famous cardiologist turned mathematician Dr. Jussi Eerikäinen, along with leadership and life potential mentor Peter von Ah, to develop Hästens Restore to its highest potential. Based on Dr.

Eerikäinen’s mindset methods, this app combines frequency tones and music to help people improve Concentration and Focus, Gratitude, Creativity, Productivity, Stress Management and Relaxation in order to enhance their sleep quality.

“Sounds improve our frequency in the brain and how we react when we are experiencing negativity from people, moods, etc. The brain is able to sync with music, which is why I’ve implemented this practice for my clients. I noticed they were less stressed and more calm,” said Dr. Jussi Eerikäinen

The brand wants to share the healthy benefits of Hästens Restore with everyone, which is why the app is free of charge and open to all ages. Restore is now available in the app store for all iPhone IOS14 and Apple Watch users.



To download Hästens Restore, please visit https://apple.co/369ieY3