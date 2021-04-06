Harry and Meghan score first win with Netflix as Invictus Games doco gets greenlight

The first show from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix deal will be a docuseries about the Invictus Games, the streaming giant said today.

Heart of Invictus, made by their Archewell Productions company, will follow the competitors as they prepare for the 2022 games.

The famous couple inked dealslast year with Netflix and Spotify among others to produce films, documentaries and series based on their interests, after they left the UK.

At the time Harry and Meghan said they wanted to make “impactful” shows.

Netflix said the Sussexes would be producing “content that informs but also gives hope,” from documentaries and scripted series, to features and children’s programming.

Heart of Invictus, will be directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, whose credits include the Oscar-winning short film The White Helmets.

Last month Prince Harry was widely reported to be taking up a senior role at a Silicon Valley health startup as the outspoken royal taps into new business ventures.

The Duke of Sussex will become chief impact officer of Better Up, a San Francisco-based firm specialising in coaching and mental health, the Wall Street Journal firsst reported.

Prince Harry had to give up his role with the Invictus Games when the couple stepped back from being working Royal Family members and relocated to LA.