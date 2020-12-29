Technology brings so many advancements and conveniences to our lives, from communication to transport. Your workout shouldn’t be any different. Designed by scientists, the CAR.O.L exercise bike uses AI to give you a bespoke HIIT workout.

This disruptive tech cleverly analyses each session to deliver a personalised workout that could help you to improve your fitness levels.

CAR.O.L instructs, automates and guides you through two 20-second maximum-intensity sprints in between gentle warm-up and cool-down periods — all in a single workout lasting less than nine minutes. carolfitai.com