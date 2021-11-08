Half of all Brits demand to know vaccination status of their dates

53 per cent of singletons dating in the UK right now believe that they have the right to know whether the person they date has been vaccinated or not.

Brits were far more concerned about vaccination status compared with other countries; 36 per cent of people in the USA, 26 per cent in France, 17 per cent Canada, and 11 per cent in Brazil saw it as none of their business, according to research from human intelligence platform Streetbees.

Masks

Most people felt that their experience of dating was different, outdoors and negatively impacted by mask wearing and other safety concerns.

One person said, “we met at a park, no one was there which was nice but with so many warning signs and mask signs it didn’t feel normal. It felt apocalyptic, we said to each other and left after a few minutes.”

Dog walking was a popular choice for dating. One person said, “dog walks are a great way of keeping the date as long or as short as you like. If the conversation is bland people naturally end up talking about the dogs.”

Dating apps

One third (33 per cent) of people reported using more dating apps. 49 per cent people reported using the dating app, Tinder, with 10 per cent using Badoo, 10 per cent Bumble and 8 per cent Plenty of Fish with many other smaller specialist apps like Grindr.

One man commented on his use of apps, “I tried Plenty of Fish and Tinder and did not like either one of them. So, I started going more towards the kinky ones like this one called flirt then hook up or something like that, I like the more racy ones.”

Tugce Bulut, CEO and Founder, Streetbees, says: “There’s no doubt that singletons were isolated and were thrown into a sometimes very harsh reality of loneliness. We’ve heard funny anecdotes, and I was moved by the sadness of some stories.”

“But overwhelmingly what we learn is that the needs and wants of people, even in this highly digital age, are still fundamentally to be in the physical company of others,” he added.



