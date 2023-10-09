GSK sells £2.5bn worth of shingles vaccine to China’s Zhifei

Pharma giant GSK hopes to double global sales of its shingles vaccine, Shingrix, by 2026 with its China deal

GlaxoSmithKline is to sell £2.5bn worth of shingles vaccine Shingrix to China’s largest vaccine supplier Zhifei with a goal to double its global sales for the British pharma giant by 2026.

The partnership, which was announced today, will give Zhifei the rights to import and distribute the vaccine across 30,000 vaccination points, starting in January.

Luke Miels, chief commercial officer at GSK, said: “This partnership is consistent with our focus on products with a high and durable level of differentiation.”

“It materially expands the number of Chinese adults who can benefit from Shingrix and includes the option to extend the collaboration to include our novel RSV vaccine Arexvy,” he added.

Shingrix is GSK’s best-selling medicine, contributing £3bn of its near £30bn sales total in 2022.

The partnership will last for an initial three years, with the potential to agree an extension in the future.