GSK brings in zosta lot more cash as drugs giant’s turnover boosted by shingles vaccine and Covid drip

GSK success: Sales of Xevudy, the Covid treatment, reached more than £1.3bn over the quarter. Most of that came from the US, where the medicine reached a turnover of £770m

A strong performance from its Covid antibody treatment helped drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) blast through expectations over the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline turned over £9.8bn in the first quarter, up 32 per cent from the same period last year.

It was considerably ahead of the £9.2bn experts had been expecting, and benefitted from good performances from the Covid drug and a shingles vaccine.

Sales of Xevudy reached more than £1.3bn over the quarter. Most of that came from the US, where the medicine reached a turnover of £770m.

The Covid medicine which was approved by UK regulators in December 2021 is given through a drip in hospital. It works by injecting a patient with artificial antibodies which stick to the virus.

Meanwhile sales of shingles vaccine Shingrix had dropped significantly during the pandemic a year ago when priority was given to dishing out Covid jabs.

Read more GSK: Hundreds of workers at British pharma giant to strike in May in pay dispute

Sales of Shingrix therefore bounced back in the first quarter of this year, more than doubling to £698 million.

Chief executive Emma Walmsley said: “Our results reflect further good momentum across specialty medicines and vaccines, including the return to strong sales growth for Shingrix and continuing pipeline progress.”

Spin off of healthcare arm Haleon

GSK said it was on track to split from its consumer healthcare arm in July. The multibillion-pound company will be renamed Haleon.

“We have delivered strong first quarter results in this landmark year for GSK, as we separate consumer healthcare and start a new period of sustained growth,” Ms Walmsley said.

“We also continue to see very good momentum in consumer healthcare, demonstrating strong potential of this business ahead of its proposed demerger in July, to become Haleon.”

GSK reconfirmed its guidance for the rest of the year, saying it expects to grow sales by between 5% and 7%. Meanwhile adjusted operating profit is expected to grow between 12% and 14%.

The guidance “excludes any contribution from Covid-19 solutions”, GSK said.

GSK’s share price (GSK) was last 1,480.2p, down 1.33 per cent.

GSK workers set to strike

Hundreds of workers at GSK are set to stage a series of walkouts in May in a dispute over pay.

Unite said 750 of its members have voted for strike action after rejecting a 6% pay offer and a one-off lump sum of £1,300, describing it as “significantly below” inflation.

August Graham, Press Association