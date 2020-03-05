Gresham House acquires Trade Risks amid strong 2019 performance

Gresham House announced the acquisition of Trade Risks as it reported a double digit rise in its assets under management.

The figures

Gresham House reported a 23 per cent increase in assets under management from £2.3bn to £2.8bn.

Total income rose 124 per cent from £14.7m to £32.9m, while adjusted operating profit rose 237 per cent to £10.3m.

Gresham House increased its dividend by 50 perfect to 4.5p.

Why it’s interesting

Gresham House delivered another strong set of results after its acquisition of TradeRisks, which adds another investment trust vehicle to its product offering.

The group also executed its first international forestry transaction in Ireland on behalf of Axa Investment Managers.

What Gresham House said

Chief exeutive Tony Dalwood said:

“Over the past five years, we have been building a dynamic business and I am pleased to see Gresham House deliver another year of strong performance in 2019. We have grown organically, integrated our acquisitions well, embedded our vision for sustainability and continued our momentum to generate long term shareholder value. The ‘GH25’ strategic framework provides a vision for our clients, shareholders and employees over the next five years.” “We are also pleased to announce the acquisition of TradeRisks Limited (TradeRisks) today, the housing fund management, corporate finance and advisory business. TradeRisks complements our existing housing business and supports our growth plans in this area.”

