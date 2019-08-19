Greene King shares surge 50 per cent on news of purchase by Hong Kong’s richest man

Shares in Greene King shot up over 50 per cent yesterday following the news that the pub and brewery group is set to be taken over by Hong Kong’s richest man in a £2.7bn deal.

A subsidiary of CK Asset Holdings (CKA) will buy the entirety of Greene King’s shares at 850p per share.

The all-cash offer represents a 51 per cent premium on Friday’s closing price of 563p per share. Greene King shares closed 50.98 per cent up yesterday at 850p, matching the premium CKA offered for them.

CKA was founded by 91-year-old Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing and is run by his eldest son, Victor Li Tzar-kuoi. Li announced plans to retire last year, but remains a senior adviser at CKA.

The deal values Greene King, Britain’s largest pub retailer and brewer, at £4.6bn including net debt.

The group operates 2,900 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK, meaning that the £2.7bn deal equates to just under £1m per site.

News of the takeover sent shares in other pub groups soaring, with JD Wetherspoon, Marston’s, and Mitchells & Butlers all closing up. The companies saw rises of 7.55 per cent, 9.11 per cent, and 5.71 per cent respectively.

In its takeover proposal, CKA said it was focused on “stable, profitable and cash flow generating businesses that benefit from real estate backing” and believed the UK’s pub and brewing sector “shares these characteristics”.

“The specific attractions of Greene King include its: established position in the United Kingdom pub and brewing market; freehold and long leasehold backed property estate; and resilient financial profile,” CKA added.

Chairman Philip Yea said: “The Greene King board is confident in the long term prospects of the business but believes this offer represents a good opportunity for shareholders to realise value for their investment at an attractive premium, while also ensuring the future success of Greene King for employees, partners, customers and suppliers.”

Yea said the board would be “unanimously recommending” the deal to shareholders.



