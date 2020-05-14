Greene King launches pub grub delivery service

Pub chain Greene King has launched a takeaway service from 29 London pubs to deliver meals across the capital during the coronavirus crisis.

The company said 29 of its Metropolitan Pub Company sites, including the Cricketers in Richmond and the World’s End in Finsbury Park, will offer delivery through Deliveroo from 22 May.

Additionally, 10 of the pubs will also offer a click and collect service for gastro pub meals such as fish and chips and Sunday roasts.

Greene King said extra social distancing measures will be in place such as separate entrances for delivery drivers, a one-way system for customers and hand sanitiser at the pub entrance.

Greene King chief executive Nick Mackenzie said: “We have selected pubs carefully for this initial roll out based on suitable layout of pubs as we ensure we not only adhere to all government guidance but further precautions we are choosing to implement too.

“It’s important for us that our team feel safe in the workplace so we have consulted them every step of the way, giving the option to return to work for those who work in these selected pubs if their personal circumstances allow.”

Greene King said NHS and emergency services will get a 50 per centdiscount at the 10 pubs which are offering collection.

Which Greene King pubs will open for delivery?