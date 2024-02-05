Great and the good gather for World Defence Show in Riyadh

One annual highlight of the calendar is the World Defence Show, with the 2024 iteration held in Riyadh this week.

THE GREAT and the good of global business are seen in Saudi Arabia more regularly than ever before these days, many drawn by world-leading conventions and conferences.

Founded by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries, the event showcases the future of defence through technological developments from around the globe. Like many of Saudi’s events, the world came en masse: 100,000 trade visitors passing through more than 750 exhibitors, with more than 45 countries present and deals being signed right there and then.

Speakers from around the globe included Dr Michael Schoellhorn, Airbus Defence and Space CEO, Rob Merryweather, BAE Systems’ technology director and Chief Master Sergeant Tina R. Timmerman from the US Space Force.

The fourth day of the defence show was particularly focussed on women in defence, with Saudi astronauts Rayana Barnawi and Maryam Ferdous sharing their experiences.

His Excellency Ahmad Al-Ohali, the governor of the General Authority for Military Industries, welcomed news that the Kingdom had made progress in localising defence spending, up to 13.6 per cent at the end of 2022. He also welcomed the support of Saudi’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for the show.

International defence firms such as RTX were on show alongside a host of local Saudi firms