Grant Thornton cuts ties with Russian member firm that audits Russia’s Central Bank and Gazprom

Grant Thornton has cut ties with its Russian member business, FBK, in response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The London headquartered consultancy said its Russian member business, FBK, would be leaving Grant Thornton’s international network with immediate effect.

Grant Thornton’s decision to cut ties with Moscow headquartered consultancy FBK will in effect see the firm cut its links with major Russian companies including Russia’s state-owned gas giant Gazprom.

In a statement, Grant Thornton International said: “In light of the conflict in Ukraine, FBK, the Grant Thornton member firm in Russia, is leaving the network with immediate effect.”

“Like many international organisations around the world, we will continue to evaluate what further actions are needed as the situation evolves.”

FBK’s resignation comes after the Russian firm first joined Grant Thornton’s international network in 2014.

First established in 1990, FBK is one of Russia’s oldest consultancies and works on behalf of major clients including Russia’s state-owned energy companies Gazprom and Rosatom.

FBK has also carried out work on behalf of Russia’s Central Bank.