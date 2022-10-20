Government committee launches inquiry to regulate AI in the UK

A government Committee has launched an inquiry into artificial intelligence in a bid to regulate it as it become an increasingly appealing avenue for businesses.

“AI is already transforming almost every area of research and business. It has extraordinary potential but there are concerns about how the existing regulatory system is suited to a world of AI,” chair of the Science and Technology Committee, Greg Clark, said.

“With machines making more and more decisions that impact people’s lives, it is crucial we have effective regulation in place. In our inquiry we look forward to examining the government’s proposals in detail.”

The Committee is expected to publish its proposals on how to tackle AI regulation in a White Paper later this year.

AI mimics human intelligence to perform tasks, and is being increasingly applied across healthcare, engineering and IT.

However, concerns have been looming around the transparency of its use and how automated decisions can be challenged after human bias crept into AI.

Google in 2020 was forced to apologise after its Vision AI – a service that automatically labels images – produced racist results.