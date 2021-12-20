Good Morning Britain axes Christmas holiday shows as Covid cases surge

Good Morning Britain has cancelled its shows in the lead up to Christmas as Covid cases climb in the UK.

The ITV news programme aired this morning with Charlotte Hawkins and Adil Ray presenting, replacing Susanna Reid who is on holiday.

Confirming the news, an ITV spokesperson told the Metro newspaper: “There is a special GMB Christmas Day show which airs from 7-9am.”

“GMB was due to be on air from 29 – Fri 31 December 2021 but due to the pandemic and to protect our teams, we have decided to give them an extended break”, they said.

It will be back on air on January 4.