Good Energy offsets crisis-driven losses with portfolio sale

Renewables supplier Good Energy has reported a 11.8 per cent rise in revenues to £146m – powered by significant price rises throughout the year in response to rising energy costs.

Earnings and margins have taken a hit however, with gross profit falling 8.6 per cent to £27m while gross profit margins have plummeted 18.5 per cent.

Cash generated from operations declined 66 per cent to £3.9m, with suppliers also feeling the heat from market volatility.

Earlier this year, Good Energy wrapped up the sale of its generation assets to Bluefield Solar income Fund for £21.2m, with the company substantially debt free on a net basis.

This has stabilised the supplier’s position amid mass market carnage that has seen dozens of firms collapse over the past year as the energy crisis escalates.

However, it has suffered a £4.1m loss for the period and this includes a £5.7m reduction concerning discontinued activities and the sale of the 47.5 MW portfolio of renewable energy.

The supplier has also reported a loss per share of 21.8p, even as basic earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 13.2p.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 1.8p, leading to a full year dividend of 2.55p.

Good Energy is home to around 250,000 customers, which is split between supply consumers and people on feed-in-tariffs, who administer their supply of electricity back into the grid.

The energy firm operates through a network of around 2,000 independent generators across the country.

Chief executive Nigel Pocklington consider the results to reflect a resilient financial performance, despite significant pressure from commodity markets and low wind levels

He said: “In December, I called the high cost of energy a national crisis. This has been exacerbated by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Whilst renewables should play a vital role in our long-term energy strategy, only the government can bring short term respite. The response to date has been inadequate, and further support will undoubtedly be needed.

Looking ahead, the company will shift its capital allocation towards growth and investment, while hoping to maintain a strong balance sheet as a buffer to volatile wholesale energy markets.

Its smart meter rollout progressing well, with demand and installation numbers improving as lockdown restrictions eased.

Over 30,000 smart meters have been installed by Good Energy to date, with almost 22,000 installed in 2021 in line with expectations.

The firm has announced it is well hedged for summer 2022 and plans to increase incrementally hedging for winter 2022.

