Choose a gift with a difference and support eminent and emerging artists at the same time, with a wide variety of magnificent sculptures in a range of styles to choose from.

ArtParks International offers a selection of over 11,000 sculptures with prices from £200 to £200,000, in a range of sizes, varied in style, material and subject. This includes figurative, traditional, contemporary, abstract and representational. And if you can’t find what you’re looking for, why not commission your very own?

For more information, please visit artparks.co.uk