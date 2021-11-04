Pinter 2 welcomes in the next tier of fresh beer, with precision-engineered technology allowing anyone to brew 10 pints of award-winning fresh beer at home.

More than 75% of the UK population is unaware that the freshness of beer is vital to flavour. Storage, temperature changes and time all have a negative impact. When it comes to beer, fresh is best which is why the re-engineered Pinter 2 includes the Hopper, this patent-pending technology allows users to freshly-hop during brewing (a world first) meaning an unparalleled sensory drinking experience and flavour.

Pinter 2 follows the success of the original Pinter – a TIME Magazine Best Invention of 2020 and propelling the company to become one of the UK’s fastest growing businesses. It is priced from £149 and is available in a range of colours.

To find out more visit www.pinter.co.uk