Germany to overcome stern Scottish test

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann will hope for a perfect start to his team’s home Euros

EURO 2024 kicks off on Friday night with hosts Germany entertaining Scotland in Munich. Germany are third-favourites to win the tournament at 11/2 with Star Sports and have improved since Julian Nagelsmann replaced Hansi Flick last year with two wins and two draws from their last four games. Scotland impressed in qualifying, running Spain close to top spot in Group A, picking up a 2-0 win over La Roja at Hampden Park.

Steve Clarke’s men have managed to go toe-to-toe with some of the best on the continent, scoring against France and England in recent friendlies before going down to eventual defeats. They’ve managed to get on the scoresheet in 12 of their last 15 games, while Germany have conceded in 12 of their last 14 games. I think Germany will have too much for the Scots, but l like the look of them to win and both teams to score at 21/10.

POINTERS

Germany to win and both teams to score Germany vs Scotland, June 14th