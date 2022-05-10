Future bags women’s fashion platform WhoWhatWear as it eyes US growth

Publisher Future has nabbed the women’s lifestyle platform WhoWhatWear as it seeks to expand its reach in the US.

Shares in the FTSE-250 firm were lifted by around one per cent in morning trading on Tuesday.

Future, which owns titles such as Tech Radar and Marie Claire, has acquired WhoWhatWear from US firm Clique Brands, for an undisclosed sum.

“We are delighted to welcome the WhoWhatWear team to Future,” Zillah Byng-Thorne, Future chief executive, said.

“We look forward to working with them to further bolster our Women’s Lifestyle scale and reach, notably in the US, and are excited about leveraging its scale with our proprietary technology and operating model.”

According to Google Analytics data, the website has 12m users and 10m social followers, Future said on Tuesday morning.

The deal is set to make Future the sixth largest fashion and beauty publisher in the US, as the media company looks to accelerate “scale and revenue opportunities in the US.”

Katherine Power and Hillary Kerr founded the lifestyle platform, which also offers a line of clothing and accessories, in 2006.

“Since our launch in 2006, Who What Wear has been and will continue to be a pioneer in every form of digital content, from website and social media to live stream shopping, podcasts, and more,” Kerr, WhoWhatWear co-founder and chief content officer, said.

She added: “We have created a sustainable brand and are excited about the next stage in our growth trajectory as we build our scale and presence as part of Future.”