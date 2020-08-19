Pizza Express closures: A list of all 73 affected restaurants

Pizza Express is closing 73 restaurants with 1,100 jobs at risk after its business was hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

The casual dining chain, which struggled with a debt pile of over £1bn thanks to a series of private equity buyouts, made the cuts as part of a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) with creditors.

The deal is aimed at reducing rental costs following the coronavirus lockdown.

Pizza Express had been profitable at the majority of its stores before lockdown, it said, but enforced closures, the cost of reopening and the UK’s uncertain economic future had rendered the company’s rental costs unsustainable.

Full list of Pizza Express restaurants closing

Aberdeen – Belmont Street

Aylesbury

Barnstaple – Three Tuns

Biggleswade

Billericay

Birmingham – Corporation Street

Birmingham – Mailbox

Bournemouth – Post Office Road

Bramhall

Bristol – Berkeley Square

Bristol – Regent Street

Bromsgrove

Bruton Place

Chippenham

Charlotte Street

Dalton Park

Darlington

Dudley – Merry Hill

Earls Court – Earls Court Road

Edinburgh – Holyrood

Formby

Fulham Palace Road

Glasgow – Princes Square

Glossop

Gosforth

Grantham

Halifax

Hampstead

Hatch End

Hereford

Heswall

Ipswich – Lloyds Avenue

Leeds – Crown Street

Leeds – Horsforth

Ludlow

Lymington

Melton Mowbray

Midhurst

Milton Keynes

Moseley

New Brighton

Newcastle

Newport – Isle of Wight

Newport – South Wales

Northallerton

Nottingham – Goosegate

02 Finchley

Orpington

Oxford – Oxford Castle

Poole

Port Solent

Reading – St Mary’s Butts

Scarborough

Sheffield – Devonshire Street

Sheffield The Moor

Shirley

Southport – Old Bank

Stafford

Staines

Stoke

Stourbridge

Sudbury

Torquay

Uxbridge

Wakefield

Walsall

Wapping

Wardour Street

Weston-super-Mare

Whiteley Village

Whitstable

Wrexham