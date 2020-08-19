Pizza Express closures: A list of all 73 affected restaurants

Pizza Express is closing 73 restaurants with 1,100 jobs at risk after its business was hit by the coronavirus lockdown.
The casual dining chain, which struggled with a debt pile of over £1bn thanks to a series of private equity buyouts, made the cuts as part of a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) with creditors.
The deal is aimed at reducing rental costs following the coronavirus lockdown.
Pizza Express had been profitable at the majority of its stores before lockdown, it said, but enforced closures, the cost of reopening and the UK’s uncertain economic future had rendered the company’s rental costs unsustainable.
Full list of Pizza Express restaurants closing
Aberdeen – Belmont Street
Aylesbury
Barnstaple – Three Tuns
Biggleswade
Billericay
Birmingham – Corporation Street
Birmingham – Mailbox
Bournemouth – Post Office Road
Bramhall
Bristol – Berkeley Square
Bristol – Regent Street
Bromsgrove
Bruton Place
Chippenham
Charlotte Street
Dalton Park
Darlington
Dudley – Merry Hill
Earls Court – Earls Court Road
Edinburgh – Holyrood
Formby
Fulham Palace Road
Glasgow – Princes Square
Glossop
Gosforth
Grantham
Halifax
Hampstead
Hatch End
Hereford
Heswall
Ipswich – Lloyds Avenue
Leeds – Crown Street
Leeds – Horsforth
Ludlow
Lymington
Melton Mowbray
Midhurst
Milton Keynes
Moseley
New Brighton
Newcastle
Newport – Isle of Wight
Newport – South Wales
Northallerton
Nottingham – Goosegate
02 Finchley
Orpington
Oxford – Oxford Castle
Poole
Port Solent
Reading – St Mary’s Butts
Scarborough
Sheffield – Devonshire Street
Sheffield The Moor
Shirley
Southport – Old Bank
Stafford
Staines
Stoke
Stourbridge
Sudbury
Torquay
Uxbridge
Wakefield
Walsall
Wapping
Wardour Street
Weston-super-Mare
Whiteley Village
Whitstable
Wrexham