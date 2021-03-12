London markets slide into weekend on poor UK GDP data while oil prices catch their breath

London markets are in the red at lunchtime following news the UK’s GDP dropped 2.9 per cent in January while UK exports to the EU were down by its sharpest drop on record.

This afternoon the FTSE 100 is still down 0.1 per cent to 6,731, while the FTSE 250 slid 0.4 per cent to 21,439.

Earlier this morning, ONS data showed that monthly GDP fell 2.9 per cent in January as a fresh national lockdown took hold of the UK economy, according to new ONS data.

Read more: UK economy shrank 2.9 per cent in January as third lockdown took hold

The January figure, which was nine per cent below its February 2020 level, was driven by a decline of 3.5 per cent in services, the Office for National Statistics said.

Moreover, the value of UK exports to the European Union plummeted by £5.6bn after the Brexit transition period ended, in the sharpest drop since records began.

Total exports of goods fell by £5.3bn, or 19.3 per cent, from December 2020 to January 2021. The fall was mainly driven by a 40.7 per cent collapse in exports to the EU.

Read more: Brexit: UK to EU exports collapse by 40 per cent following end of transition period

All eyes on oil

Oil prices retreated as the dollar gained, with US WTI crude dipping 0.5 per cent to $65.68 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.5 per cent to $69.27 per barrel.

Sophie Griffiths, Market Analyst at Oanda said of crude prices pausing for breath:

“After some descent swings across the week, oil is heading into the weekend on a calmer note. Oil prices surged 2.4 per cent yesterday, boosted by President Biden signing off on the largest fiscal stimulus package in US history and his promise to vaccinate all American adults by 1 May.

“Expectations for future demand have risen sharply in line with what is now expected to be a faster US economic recovery. The fact that the US driving season could be back on is an added bonus”.

Read more: Analysts: UK economy ‘like a punchdrunk boxer hanging off the ropes’

Gold’s price action rings alarm bells

The overnight session should have been fertile ground for gold to continue moving higher. Steady US yields, a weaker US Dollar and a strong rally by equities failed to impact gold prices, which instead eased by 0.25% to $1722.50 an ounce overnight. That negative tone continues in Asia, with gold falling another 0.20% to $1719.00 an ounce.

“Although gold did spike overnight, all that achieved was to trace out a double top at $1740.00 an ounce. That and the $1760.00 an ounce breakout point form formidable resistance to any future gold advances now,” Madden said.

“Given the unimpressive price action overnight, risks have swung to the downside and gold looks set to retest $1700.00 and this week’s lows at $1676.00 an ounce next week. Flows out of gold ETFs continue at pace, adding another negative dimension to the gold picture,” he added.

Overall, gold is running out of time and excuses with the crypto-market seemingly chipping away at its Dollar debasement, inflation-hedging role, Madden concluded.

Read more: Global chief executives say UK market is more attractive after Brexit