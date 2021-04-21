FTSE 100 ticks up to recover from heavy Tuesday fall

London’s FTSE 100 rebounded from a two per cent fall in the previous session to edge 0.4 per cent higher on Wednesday.

The blue-chip index was boosted by gains in BP, after Azerbaijan’s energy ministry said the firm’s oil output was 5.9 million tonnes in the first quarter.

Takeaway giant Just Eat slipped to the bottom of the index following Uber Eats’ plan to foray into the German market.

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 fell by 0.1 per cent, as new data showed UK inflation climbed to 0.7 per cent in March.

Read more: UK inflation climbs to 0.7 per cent in March

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was airline group IAG, who rose 3.1 per cent, followed by Hikma Pharmaceuticals, up by 2.5 per cent.

AstraZeneca and packaging firm Mondi also rose 1.6 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively.

Just Eat was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by four per cent, followed by mining company Glencore’s 3.9 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, hospitality firm Whitbread and insurer Prudential both dipped by 3.8 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively.

Read more: Antofagasta production on track but miner warns on Chile lockdown

Around the world

Elsewhere, Asian shares and US stock futures fell on Wednesday as concerns about a resurgence of Covid cases cast doubt on the strength of global growth.

European stocks looked set for a more promising start, however, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell by more than one per cent and Australian stocks dropped by 0.56 per cent.

The mood was better in China, where shares recouped early losses to rise by 0.3 per cent due to positive healthcare earnings.

Read more: Plus500 moves into US with $30m acquisition of futures platform