FTSE 100 makes a sluggish start as unemployment data moves into focus

London’s FTSE 100 fell by 0.4 per cent on Tuesday as banking stocks and cigarette makers dragged the index below 7,000.

The drop came as official figures showed Britain’s unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 4.9 per cent in the December to February period.

Meanwhile, sterling hit a six-week high against the dollar on Tuesday following the positive labour market data.

Elsewhere, the mid-cap FTSE 250 also slipped by 0.2 per cent, despite chemical company Elementis surging 18.6 per cent on reports of a fresh takeover bid.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was cybersecurity firm Avast, who rose 3.5 per cent, closely followed by pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, up by 1.3 per cent.

Mining firm Antofagasta and home improvement company Kingfisher also rose 1.2 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively.

British American Tobacco was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by 5.6 per cent, followed by Imperial Brands’ 5.2 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, Melrose Industries and publishing firm Informa both dipped by five per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Elsewhere, global shares edged further back from record highs on Tuesday as lofty sovereign bond yields and rising Covid cases had investors questioning high equity valuations.

With bond yields at elevated levels, the US dollar remained under pressure, hitting its lowest in nearly seven weeks during the Asian session.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 was 0.6 weaker, with major stocks in Frankfurt and Paris both negative.

“Markets are struggling to ascertain in which direction the next major move is,” said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

