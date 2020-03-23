FTSE 100 slumps after coronavirus rules tightened

FTSE 100 and European stocks have tumbled this morning after governments at the weekend tightened controls on movement and business activity in a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Britain’s blue-chip stock index was down 3.9 per cent in morning trading, the European Stoxx 600 was down 4.7 per cent and Germany’s Dax was down 4.5 per cent.

Read more: Coronavirus: Boris Johnson officially announces quarantine of 1.5m people

The falls were also driven by the failure of the US government and congress to agree on a more than $1 trillion (£860bn) stimulus package that could lessen coronavirus’s impact on the world’s biggest economy.

The FTSE 100’s slump came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday evening said all pubs, bars and restaurants must close.

Johnson then threatened an Italian-style lockdown if Britons flout advice to stay indoors wherever possible to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In Italy, the government shut down all but essential businesses to shut down. Coronavirus has now killed more than 5,000 in Italy. Globally the virus has infected more than 330,000 people and killed more than 14,500.

Stock markets have fallen “as countries across the globe adopt increasingly stricter measures to stop the spread of coronavirus,” said Fiona Cincotta, analyst at City Index.

“These very measures are threatening to overwhelm central bank’s efforts to cushion the economic fallout from coronavirus, increasing the prospect of a deep global recession.”

US fails to pass huge stimulus package

The US government’s failure to push through a stimulus package worth more than $1 trillion also weighed on the FTSE 100 and European stocks.

Talks faltered after the Democrats said the bill did not contain enough for workers, had too little oversight and failed to properly support hospitals.

Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank said: “Any delays to getting stimulus into the economy can risk allowing the downturn to deepen and require even further policy intervention.”

He said investors will be able to tell early this week “whether both sides drag this out or if they can quickly come together over an initial package to support the economy”.

Read more: Government launches £330bn coronavirus business loan scheme

Traders bought government bonds as they continued to sell shares. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury fell three basis points (0.03 percentage points) to 0.827 per cent while the UK 10-year Gilt yield also fell three basis points to 0.53 per cent. Yields move inversely to price.

However, the fall in bond yields was small compared to the fall in equities, suggesting investors are exiting their positions in favour of holding cash.