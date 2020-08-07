FTSE 100 slips as Trump order ramps up US-China tensions

The FTSE 100 opened lower after US President Donald Trump signed executive orders hitting Chinese firms Tiktok and Wechat, and Congress and the White House failed to agree on a stimulus plan.

London’s blue-chip index dropped 0.2 per cent to 6,016 points. The FTSE 250 of mid-cap firms slipped 0.4 per cent.

In Europe, Germany’s Dax softened 0.2 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.4 per cent and the pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.3 per cent lower.

Overnight in Asia, China’s CSI 300 fell 1.2 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 1.9 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4 per cent.

Shares in Tencent, the owner of messaging and payment app Wechat, tumbled 5.8 per cent on the Hong Kong market.

In his latest salvo against China and its companies, Trump signed two executive orders banning US firms from doing business with video app Tiktok and Wechat, starting in 45 days’ time.

It comes hand in hand with Trump’s push for an American company to buy Tiktok. The moves, which bring some of the world’s most profitable companies into what many are dubbing a new cold war, have worried global investors.

“Tech was always an undercurrent in the US-Sino trade war,” said Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at trading platform City Index. But she added: “This latest move points to the potential start of a more explicit tech war.”

On top of this, US lawmakers yesterday failed to make headway in talks on the latest round of stimulus. Three hours of talks yielded nothing and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said: “We’re still a considerable amount apart.”

However, investors in the FTSE 100 and other markets did have some upbeat data to cling to. Germany’s manufacturing output rose nine per cent in June, helped by a 15 per cent jump in exports, figures showed today.

The German Statistics Office said the biggest month-on-month exports increase in 30 years was helped by strong demand from China.