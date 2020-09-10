The FTSE 100 fell as yesterday’s rally died out while investors awaited the European Central Bank’s (ECB) latest interest rate decision.

London’s blue-chip index fell 0.3 per cent in early trading to 5,994 points. The FTSE 250 of smaller-cap firms jumped 0.8 per cent, however.

In Europe, the continent-wide Stoxx 600 was only slightly higher. Germany’s Dax rose 0.4 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was up 0.2 per cent.

Overnight in Asia, China’s CSI 300 slipped 0.1 per cent. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.9 per cent but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2 per cent.

Global stock markets fell sharply last week as nerves finally got to investors after US markets – driven by tech giants – hit new all-time highs.

Then tech stocks took a battering on Tuesday, when Wall Street reopened after Labor Day. Apple shed seven per cent but Tesla plunged an enormous 22 per cent.

FTSE 100 recovery looks shaky

However, investors regained their poise yesterday. The FTSE 100 rose around 1.7 per cent. And the US’s tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 2.7 per cent while the S&P 500 climbed two per cent.

“Markets went from breaking down to recovery yesterday and recouped much of their losses from the previous day’s selloff. US tech outperformed,” said Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank.

The FTSE’s falls had not been as pronounced as those in the US, for two main reasons.

One is that it lacks the big tech stocks that proved to be volatile. And the other is that a falling pound – driven by Brexit worries – had supported the market.

The pound was up 0.1 per cent this morning to $1.301, however. That was despite the UK yesterday confirming it would override certain parts of the withdrawal agreement it struck with the EU, breaking international law.

Investors looked towards the ECB decision this afternoon. Reid said Deutsche Bank’s economists “think that the policy stance will be left unchanged, but that the ECB will reinforce their communications with a resolutely dovish message”.