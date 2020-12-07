The FTSE 100 rose in early trading, boosted by a falling pound as Brexit talks remained stuck with just over three weeks to go until the end of the transition period.

London’s main stock index climbed 0.2 per cent to 6,561 points. The FTSE 250 index also eked out a slight gain.

A sharply lower pound helped the FTSE 100. It was down 1.1 per cent to $1.33 as traders unwound their bets that a deal would be reached. A lower pound boosts FTSE firms’ overseas earnings in relative terms.

“The pound is slipping lower as those betting on a Brexit trade deal being achieved this weekend were left disappointed,” said Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at Gain Capital.

Yet not all hope is gone, with the two sides still locked in talks despite a backwards step last week.

Multiple reports said there had been something of a breakthrough on fishing rights, which has been a major sticking point.

However, should the two sides not agree, the UK will crash out of the bloc on to World Trade Organization terms. That would increase tariffs for many businesses.

Europe slips as FTSE 100 rises

Europe opened slightly lower, with Germany’s Dax down 0.1 per cent and France’s CAC 40 off by 0.4 per cent. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.1 per cent lower.

Traders are keeping a close eye on the US Treasury yield, which is approaching the one per cent level not seen since early March.

Higher yields indicate that investors think growth will be stronger in the future. They have risen after Joe Biden won the US presidency, making a larger stimulus bill more likely, and various drug firms made major breakthroughs on coronavirus vaccines.

The FTSE 100 stands to benefit heavily from stronger growth. It is chock full of unloved sectors such as financials and industrials that have suffered during coronavirus.