FTSE 100 rises after PM announces coronavirus shutdown

The FTSE 100 has risen in early trading after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a lockdown in the UK to try to halt the spread of coronavirus.



Britain’s blue-chip stock index was 3.9 per cent higher shortly after the bell at 5,191 points. The rise went some way to making up the FTSE 100’s 3.7 per cent fall yesterday.



In a televised address to the nation yesterday, Johnson told people they should not leave their houses except for food and medicine or to exercise once a day.



“From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction – you must stay at home,” Johnson said. “If you don’t follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them.”



More to follow.