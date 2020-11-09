FTSE 100 climbs as global stocks hit record high on Biden victory

The FTSE 100 started the week on a strong footing, joining a global equity rally on hopes of more monetary stimulus and calmer global trade following Joe Biden’s victory in the US election.

London’s blue chip index gained as much as 1.62 per cent in the first half hour of trading, rising to 6,005.78. The midcap FTSE 250 rose 1.71 per cent to 18,223.88.

Meanwhile global stocks rose to a record high as investor optimism over Biden’s victory helped equities extend last week’s gains.

MSCI’s All-Country World Index rose as much as 0.5 per cent, surpassing an intra-day high set on 3 September.

In London, Taylor Wimpey surged over 12 per cent after the FTSE 100 housebuilder said it was on track to deliver annual results above market expectations.

Fellow housebuilders Persimmon and Baratt also rose following Taylor Wimpey’s update, climbing 4.77 per cent and 3.58 per cent respectively.

Susannah Streeter, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, warned that the FTSE 100’s gains “gains are likely to be held back as the focus returns to Brexit, with a trade deal still yet to be agreed”.

“An incoming Biden administration is certainly not going to offer an easy path to a trade deal between the UK and the US and could even determine the shape of relations between Britain and the EU, she continued.

“Joe Biden has already expressed disapproval of proposals for the UK to potentially break international law on certain aspects of the withdrawal agreement, which is likely to concentrate minds at Number 10.”

Asian stocks posted strong gains overnight, with Japanese blue chips climbing to a 29-year high. The Nikkei 225 rose 2.12 per cent, reaching its highest level since 1991.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose just under one per cent, while the Shanghai Composite gained 1.86 per cent.