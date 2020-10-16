FTSE 100 regains some ground after lockdown sell-off

The FTSE 100 regained some of the ground it lost yesterday as investors returned to risk assets, having dumped them in a rush a day earlier amid worries over new coronavirus restrictions.

London’s main stock index climbed 1.3 per cent to 5,907 points. That followed a 1.7 per cent tumble yesterday.

Germany’s Dax also recovered somewhat, rising 0.6 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was 1.4 per cent higher.

Overnight in Asia, China’s SSE composite index rose 0.1 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.1 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4 per cent.

The pound rose 0.1 per cent to $1.291 as Brexit negotiations entered another important phase. A key European Council meeting will end today, so traders will be keeping a keen eye on developments.

EU leaders yesterday demanded Prime Minister Boris Johnson make concessions in the post-Brexit trade deal. UK chief negotiator David Frost said he was “disappointed’ with the outcome of the meeting.

The spotlight is now on Johnson. He plans to make a statement about the talks today.

FTSE 100 on shaky ground as restrictions loom

Meanwhile, countries across Europe are battling a resurgence of coronavirus. Mayors in the north of England are fighting back against strict curbs, arguing they need more economic support. This could force a national lockdown.

France, Germany, Italy and Ireland have all reported record daily infections. Government are preparing to impose tighter restrictions. Paris has already put a curfew in place in numerous cities.

“There is rising concern about the prospect that these new measures could consign huge numbers of already fragile businesses to potential bankruptcy,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at City Index, said that although the FTSE 100 is rising, any gains today are “expected to be capped”. She said that “sentiment remains fragile amid surging Covid cases and tighter lockdown restrictions”.

The dollar lost some ground, suggesting that investors are selling safe-haven assets in favour of stocks. It was down 0.1 per cent against a basket of other currencies.

US stocks were also set to open higher, according to futures prices. The major indices fell across the board yesterday.