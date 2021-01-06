The FTSE 100 opened higher again this morning as the blue-chip bourse continued its strong start to the new year.

After picking up 0.6 per cent yesterday, the index rose 0.9 per cent today to stand at 6,671 points.

The FTSE 250 of mid-cap firms also rose 0.5 per cent in early trading.

The increases came despite a new report from the British Chambers of Commerce showing that the UK was on course for a double-dip recession.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, commented “The FTSE is again building on its positive momentum for the new year, unlike some of its global peers.

“Despite sterling continuing with its recent strength – a limiting factor on the FTSE 100 with its constituents’ large exposure to overseas earnings – and the announcement of a new national lockdown, the UK’s premier index has had a decent start to the year.

“The index has been one to avoid for international investors over recent times, and there are some initial signs that the tide could be turning as investors re-examine areas which have potentially been oversold amid strong performances for other global indices.”

The UK’s banking giants led the way this morning. Standard Chartered and Barclays were up 6.4 and 6.3 per cent respectively, while HSBC rose 5.4 per cent.

AJ Bell’s investment director Russ Mould said that traders were taking their cues from overnight gains in Asian markets.

Oil giants were also among the biggest winners in early trading, with BP and Shell both up over three per cent.

The firms are benefiting from a decision last night by Saudi Arabia to voluntarily cut more oil production, boosting oil prices to their highest levels in ten months.

US markets await Senate race outcome

Across the Atlantic, US markets have got off to a much more uncertain start to the year.

In the US, eyes are today locked on two closely-fought Senate races in Georgia which could decide the fate of Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

If the Democrats can flip both seats, the Senate will be split 50:50, giving vice president Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote.

So far, broadcaster NBC has called one of the races for Democrat Raphael Warnock. Fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff is currently holding a slim lead in the other race.

As a result, US stock futures retreated amid fears that a Democrat-controlled Senate could lead to higher stimulus packages.

Tech stocks are under particular pressure, with concerns that they could face increased regulation under the new legislature.

The dollar has also fallen to its lowest level in three years as markets price in the chance of a Democrat win.