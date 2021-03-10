FTSE 100 opens lower as markets run out of steam

The FTSE 100 opened lower this morning as market momentum slowed following a tech-fuelled rally on Wall Street last night.

London’s blue-chip index dipped 0.55 per cent to 6,693 points shortly after markets opened. The domestically focused FTSE 250 was 0.53 per cent down.

It came on the back of a US tech stock rally that drove the Nasdaq up four per cent. The FTSE also finished 0.2 per cent higher yesterday despite mining stocks dragging on the index.

Stock markets have been buoyed by declines in government bond yields, as well as hopes a $1.9 trillion stimulus package in the US will aid economic recovery from the pandemic.

Traders will also be looking to factory prices in China, with the country’s producer price index rising to 1.7 per cent in February — its highest reading since November 2018.

“The surge in prices at the factory level adds weight to the argument that higher inflation is in the pipeline as increases in costs at the factory level are likely to be passed on to consumers,” said David Madden at CMC Markets.

