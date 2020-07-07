The FTSE 100 has fallen after a sharp rally yesterday as investors are pulled in different directions by the reopening of countries from coronavirus lockdowns and worries about the economy.

London’s blue-chip index fell 0.9 per cent at the open to 6,228 points. It rose more than two per cent yesterday after Chinese shares rallied more than five per cent.

Asian markets were more subdued overnight, although the CSI 300 index of Chinese shares still rose 0.6 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.6 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4 per cent.

Investors started the week in a bullish mood, although European traders are feeling less confident this morning.

Despite an astounding recent rally, with global stocks rising 25 to 50 per cent since their March low, worries about the economy remain.

US Federal Reserve official Raphael Bostic today told the Financial Times that there are signs that the American recovery is “levelling off”.

“There are a couple of things that we are seeing and some of them are troubling,” the president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve said. He added that they “might suggest that the trajectory of this recovery is going to be a bit bumpier than it might otherwise”.

Dollar strengthens slightly as FTSE 100 falls

On the currency markets, the pound was 0.1 per cent lower against the dollar at $1.248. The euro was 0.2 per cent lower at $1.129 as the dollar strengthened.

Overnight, US stocks climbed significantly. The S&P 500 finished 1.6 per cent higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index hit a record high, closing 2.2 per cent higher.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at currency firm Oanda, said: “Global equity markets recaptured their reality denial mojo overnight, with Wall Street enjoying a boisterous session.” He added that currency markets also partially awoke “from their slumber”.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at trading platform IG, pointed out that Asian names “HSBC, Prudential and Standard Chartered… provided the underpinning to the FTSE 100 bounce” yesterday.

“We should also be prepared for retailers to make hay this week if talk of direct cash payments to UK citizens gathers pace,” he said.