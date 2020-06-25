FTSE 100 opens lower as coronavirus cases surge in US

The FTSE 100 opened lower on Thursday as fears of a resurgence of coronavirus in the US continued to spook traders.

London’s blue-chip index opened 0.57 per cent lower, before sliding to trade 1.5 per cent lower by 8.25am.

The renewed concern of a second wave, which could derail a swift economic recovery, left the FTSE 100 down more than three per cent by the end of the session on Wednesday.

The growing numbers of coronavirus cases in the US is sending jitters through stocks globally. Wall Street closed 2.5 per cent lower while Asian suffered their biggest drop in eight sessions on Thursday.

Cases in the US are rising with Florida, Oklahoma and South Carolina reporting a record number. While seven other states recorded higher numbers earlier this week, with Texas considering a local lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

As the situation worsens, news came of President Donald Trump’s administration closing federal funding for 13 Covid-19 testing sites, according to CNBC. This includes one in Texas where 5,500 new cases were reported in just one day and hospitals reach capacity.

A warning from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) did little to quell investors’ nerves on the FTSE this morning. It warned that the decline in growth could be worse than initially feared, and is predicting an almost five per cent decline in growth. It is significantly worse than the three per cent decline it first predicted.

FTSE traders’ concerns will likely remain heightened across the session today ahead of US jobless claims and GDP data.

