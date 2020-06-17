The FTSE 100 opened higher this morning despite fears of a second coronavirus wave in China sending global stocks lower overnight.

London’s blue-chip index opened 0.41 per cent higher to 6,270 points, extending gains made yesterday.

It came despite figures released earlier today showing UK inflation falling to a four-year low in May. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to 0.5 per cent, as demand slowed during lockdown.

Analysts had expected the FTSE 100 to open flat but it is likely investors are looking to the new drug breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19.

Yesterday, Oxford University announced that clinical trials had shown the steroid dexamethasone had been proven to reduce the risk of death in patients with severe forms of coronavirus.

Additionally, investors are clutching to the expectation that lockdown restrictions in the UK will start to ease again.

“Hopes that Boris Johnson could scrap the two-metre rule soon, in addition to optimism surrounding trade deals with Australia and New Zealand are helping to underpin sentiment,” said Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at Gain Capital said.

Second wave in China sends global stocks lower

The FTSE 100 appeared to buck the trend as global investors turned cautious overnight. A spike in coronavirus cases in China weighed on markets.

Beijing has now reported 130 new cases and is struggling once again to contain the virus. Yesterday the city announced it would close schools in a bid to curb the spread of infection.

South Korea has also reported 43 cases in the past 24 hours, while cases in the US continued to skyrocket as infections in Florida reached a new high.

Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.5 per cent after surging almost five per cent. The Hang Seng index edged up to close 0.29 per cent higher.

The SSE Composite spent most of the session in the red before inching into the green, to close up 0.14 per cent.

