FTSE 100 live: Silicon Valley Bank collapse drags London index into red despite HSBC sale

The capital’s premier index slid more than one per cent to 7,663.31 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, fell 1.02 per cent to 19,159.94 points (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 was dragged down into a global market sell off today driven by fears over how far the effects of the collapse of tech-focused Silicon Valley Bank could ricochet through the financial system.

The capital’s premier index slid more than one per cent to 7,663.31 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, fell 1.02 per cent to 19,159.94 points.

Europe’s top indexes also slid sharply today. France’s Cac 40 was down nearly two per cent, while Germany’s Dax slipped around the same amount.

Markets sold off sharply at the end of the last week after tech focused lender Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, sparking fears over whether companies have lost their cash at the bank.

Bets on US interest rates that soured due to the Federal Reserve raising borrowing costs steeply to combat inflation led to Silicon Valley Bank’s demise.

It emerged today that HSBC has snapped up the lender’s UK arm for £1, protecting UK customers’ deposits. The Fed over the weekend said it will insure American deposits.

FTSE 100 opened sharply lower today

Despite the takeover reducing the risk of SVB’s failure rippling through the UK financial system, market sentiment was weaker this morning.

“After a mixed session in Asia, European markets have opened lower with the FTSE MIB in Italy leading the declines while the FTSE 100 is also under pressure, dashing hopes of a market rebound this morning,” Victoria Scholar, head of investment at fund manager interactive investor, said.

HSBC was among the biggest fallers after the purchase announcement today, shedding 1.81 per cent.

Fellow financial stocks dragged the FTSE 100 lower today. Insurer Aviva was down more than two per cent, while Lloyds Bank lost nearly two per cent.

On the mid-cap index, Virgin Money was trading near the base of the index, down nearly six per cent.