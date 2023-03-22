FTSE 100 live: Inflation shock sends London index lower as investors brace for Fed decision

London’s FTSE 100 slipped today, pushed lower by investors betting the Bank of England will be forced to keep raising interest rates to tame higher than feared inflation.

The capital’s premier index fell 0.4 per cent to 7,505.95 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, slid 0.36 per cent to 18,711.17 points.

New figures out this morning from the Office for National Statistics revealed inflation climbed for the first time in three months in the UK, hitting 10.4 per cent in February, smashing both City and Bank of England forecasts.

Those numbers have nearly nailed an eleventh rate increase by the Bank tomorrow, probably a 25 basis point move, which would send borrowing costs to a post-financial crisis high of 4.25 per cent, markets are betting.

“Today’s figure defies the recent downtrend for inflation with price pressures picking up again, returning to a near 40-year high. This is likely to embolden the Bank of England to continue pursuing its rate hiking path despite the potentially deflationary impact of the turmoil in the banking sector,” Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said.

The prospect of higher and for longer tight monetary policy knocked risk sentiment in London today, prompting traders to flow out of stocks.

Yet more rate rises from the Bank to tame price pressures raises the risk of the UK tipping into a recession this year. Last week, the Office for Budget Responsibility scrapped its recession warning on expectations that families will raid their savings to fuel spending.

Central banks are weighing up whether to keep raising rates or take their feet off the brake for fear of heaping more pressure on the global financial system.

Their proceeding tightening cycles have partly contributed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse being pawned off to its biggest rival UBS.

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will later today announce the outcome of the FOMC’s two day meeting. Markets expect the Fed to kick rates 25 basis points higher to a range of 4.75 per cent and five per cent.

London listed banking stocks continued to regain ground lost during the global sell off over the last week.

NatWest led the FTSE 100, up nearly two per cent.

The pound strengthened around 0.5 per cent against the US dollar.