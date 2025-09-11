FTSE 100 Live: Playtech sales slide, John Lewis sinks into the red

The City AM markets live blog

Good morning from the City AM liveblog team.

The government’s growth ambitions were dealt another hammer blow last night, after US pharma giant Merck pulled the plug on a planned £1bn research facility in King’s Cross after warning the UK was losing its international competitiveness.

Elsewhere, defence stocks rallied across Europe, adding billions of pounds to the market caps of the biggest contractors, as tensions with Russia were exacerbated by the shock discovery of Russian drones in Polish airspace.

Meanwhile in the US, buy now pay later business Klarna saw its stock jump more than 20 per cent after the Swedish tech firm finally made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.



This morning, we’re expecting results from gambling software business Playtech as well as building merchant firm Lords.

