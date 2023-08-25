FTSE 100 Live: London ends week flat as markets brace for Powell speech

London’s FTSE 100 is heading towards the end of the week in subdued fashion, marginally up before a crunch speech across the pond by Fed chair Jerome Powell.

The capital’s premier bluechip index opened on 7,352.16 points Friday morning, up a quarter of a per cent, while the FTSE 250, which is more aligned to the domestic market, dropped to 18,182.55, down 0.07 per cent.

FTSE’s biggest riser was Aston Martin Lagonda, up 4.5 per cent after Jeffries upgraded it to buy, followed by grocer Tesco, following positive consumer confidence figures this morning.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index improved five points in August, with all measures reversing the drop seen in July, although it remains firmly in negative territory at minus 25.

There were major dents on FTSE 250 for Watches of Switzerland and CMC Markets, down 26.3 per cent and 13.12 per cent respectively.

Investors bailed on Watches of Switzerland following this morning’s announcement that watch-maker giant Rolex would purchase Bucherer.

Meanwhile, CMC Markets, the trading platform owned by Tory peer Lord Cruddas, fired another warning on income today as “challenging” conditions continue to weigh on activity.

In a statement this morning, the firm said quiet markets had continued through August and trading and investing net revenues were down 20 per cent compared to last year as a result.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell said “investors seem to fear the tie-up will mean Bucherer gets preferential treatment including better access to the watches that consumers are desperate to buy.

“Watches of Switzerland’s efforts to reassure the market that there will be no change in how Rolex allocates stock have fallen on deaf ears. This is what Rolex might have promised now, but that could easily change in the future.

Meanwhile, in the US Nvidia’s mega earnings this week failed to lead to a new market rally, after Wall Street ended two per cent down at the close last night.

This comes after the AI chipmaker propelled its sales to $13.5bn (£10.6bn) in its second quarter, more than doubling from a year ago.

“So much for Nvidia’s knock-out earnings triggering a new global stock market rally”, said Mould. “The celebration was short-lived, with Wall Street ending Thursday on a sour note as the Nasdaq closed the day nearly 2 per cent lower. The negative sentiment extended to Asia and parts of Europe on Friday, including a 2 per cent decline in Japan’s Nikkei 225 index.”

“There is a saying with investments that it can be better to travel than arrive, and one might conclude that Nvidia’s stellar share price run was susceptible to a bout of profit taking and that’s precisely what we got.

“Despite the good fortunes of Nvidia and positive news flow from the company, there is no getting over the fact that investors remain worried that interest rates will stay higher for longer and that casts a downer on the markets as a whole.

This comes ahead of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s his speech later today at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Investors will be closely looking at suggestions of another rate hike, while analysts are also looking to a speech by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The FTSE 100 has had a strong week and gains are expected to be retained as we head into the long weekend. The lack of big-hitting news means there’s little to rock the boat, but there is a sense of bated breath ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later today.

“Comments from Fed president Susan Collins have already laid the ground for the fact rate increases may be needed to stifle inflation, with more work to be done to get it in line with targets within a reasonable timeframe.”