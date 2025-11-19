 |  Updated: 

FTSE 100 Live: Inflation falls to 3.6 per cent, WH Smith CEO quits

By: , and

City AM live blog updates on latest news and business events in an urban setting with bustling streets and skyscrapers
The City AM FTSE 100 liveblog with your top market stories.

Good morning and welcome back to the City AM liveblog.

Global markets downturn continued on Tuesday, with Europe left swimming in the red.

The FTSE 100 closed the day down 1.27 per cent at 9,552 as the boss of Google gave the latest warning on the soaring valuation of tech stocks.

Sundar Pichai, the head of Google’s parent firm Alphabet, told the BBC, “No company is going to be immune, including us”, if the AI bubble bursts.

Pichai said: “We can look back at the internet right now. There was clearly a lot of excess investment, but none of us would question whether the internet was profound”.

His remarks came as fresh data from the Bank of America gave another damning assessment of UK outflows.

Fund managers are ditching UK stocks at the fastest pace since Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng panicked markets with the 2022 mini-budget, the new report suggested.

Markets’ panic heightened last week with the latest Budget debacle, including a dramatic U-turn over income tax.

Nigel Green, chief executive of global financial advisory deVere Group, said the move risked a “credibility shock” and drew comparison with the market reaction following the 2022 mini-budget.

One bit of reprieve on the road to 26 November could be handed today as we receive the latest inflation data.

City analysts predicted slightly lower levels of core inflation, which excludes volatile measures such as food and energy, while some economists said services inflation could ease. 

We’ll be bringing you the news as we get it.

Here are a few of our top stories from yesterday:

    Subscribe

    Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe
    By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.