FTSE 100 live: BP and Shell lose steam to drag London index further away from record high

The capital’s premier index shed 0.61 per cent to drop to 7,782.60 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, fell 0.48 per cent to 19,795.94 points (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 index lost yet more ground on its march towards its record high this morning, marred by oil giants BP and Shell losing steam.

The capital’s premier index shed 0.61 per cent to drop to 7,782.60 points, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, fell 0.48 per cent to 19,795.94 points.

BP and Shell shed nearly two per cent in early trading in the City, driven lower by oil prices stumbling.

International benchmarks WTI and Brent Crude each lost more than one per cent, signalling recession concerns are reentering investors’ mindsets after they receded in the first couple weeks of the new year.

Demand for commodities tends to fall during recessions due to businesses reigning in production.

A report out from the International Energy Agency yesterday however signalled 2023 could be the year world demand for oil hits its highest level ever, mainly due to China dismantling its zero Covid policy, suggesting oil prices may yet be on an upward march this year.

Brent Crude price over last year

Source: TradingView

Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, said: “Markets succumbed to a bout of profit taking as fresh economic data reignited recessionary concerns.”

Greater optimism about the UK’s economic situation has propelled the FTSE 100 up more than three per cent so far in 2023.

That surge has lifted the index to near its highest level ever of more than 7,900 points set in May 2018. However, after falls yesterday and early today, the FTSE 100 is now around 1.5 per cent away from that milestone.

Recession jitters weighed on London’s biggest listed banks. The sector often performs poorly during slumps due to a rise in loan defaults.

High street lender Barclays fell more than two per cent, while Britain’s largest mortgage lender Lloyds Bank was also down around 0.7 per cent.

The pound was broadly flat against the US dollar after notching two days of gains.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year UK gilt nudged lower despite investors betting the Bank of England will lift interest rates for the tenth time in a row on 2 February. Yields and prices move inversely.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics yesterday revealed inflation in Britain has dropped for two back-to-back months for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, down to 10.5 per cent in December from 10.7 per cent.

However, a strong core inflation print of over six per cent means governor Andrew Bailey and co may have to heap more pressure on households and businesses with either a 25 or 50 basis point jump next month.