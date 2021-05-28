FTSE 100 lifted by commodity stocks as investors await US inflation data

London’s FTSE 100 was boosted by heavyweight commodity stocks this morning as investors awaited key US inflation data that has kept them on edge this week.

The blue-chip index advanced 0.3 per cent in early trading, as miners and oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell buoyed the index.

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.2 per cent, as housebuilder Vistry Group shot up two per cent on strong property demand.

Read more: UK business optimism hits five-year high, so why has London slipped?

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was miner Evraz, who rose three per cent, followed by Glencore, up by 2.7 per cent.

Miner Antofagasta and Melrose Industries also rose 2.4 per cent and 2.3 per cent respectively.

Rolls-Royce was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by 2.2 per cent, followed by hotel group Whitbread’s 2.1 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Aveva both dipped by 1.4 per cent and one per cent respectively.

Read more: Premier Miton assets up 38 per cent as post-merger growth continues

Around the world

Asian shares rallied to put global equities on track for seventh day of gains as investors bet the US will lead the world out of the pandemic.

Tokyo led the rise, with the Nikkei jumping 2.1 per cent, while MCSI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.1 per cent.

The Hang Seng climbed 0.6 per cent, but Chinese blue chips were an outlier, losing 0.1 per cent a day after closing near a three-month high.

Elsewhere, US stocks were poised for further gains after the S&P 500’s 0.1 per cent rise overnight.

Read more: US informs Russia it will not rejoin Open Skies arms control pact