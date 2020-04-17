The FTSE 100 has surged at the open despite dire Chinese economic data as investors are cheered by hopes of a medical breakthrough and signs that the US is on its way to reopening parts of its economy.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index jumped 3.1 per cent in early trading at 5,803 points as investors looked past China to the US, where states and the federal government are tentatively planning to reopen parts of the economy.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 had also surged, by 2.8 per cent. Germany’s Dax and France’s CAC 40 both jumped 3.1 per cent.

China’s economy shrank for the first time since records began in the first three months of the year, official data showed today, by 6.7 per cent.

But “the markets are already treating today’s GDP print as a backward-looking measure,” said Matthew Cady, investment strategist at investment manager Brooks Macdonald.

He added that investors had already priced in a big hit to the Chinese economy, and were looking ahead to other developments.

Markets were instead fixated on events in the US, where a report said drug firm Gilead may have developed a treatment that effectively tackles coronavirus, according to early trials.

The report sent US stock futures surging, with shares in Gilead rising 16 per cent in after-hours trading.

Connor Campbell, market analyst at trading platform Spreadex, said: “With little on the economic calendar to disrupt this growth, the Dow Jones itself is targeting a 750 point surge this afternoon.”

He said that would leave it “within touching distance of 24,300” which is “a level last seen over 5 weeks ago”.

Investor optimism has also risen after President Donald Trump last night released guidelines saying it was up to states to choose when to lift social distancing measures.

The first steps towards some clarity about when economies might reopen, combined with the prospect of an effective drug treatment, has solidified hopes that an economic recovery could be around the corner.

The pound was trading 0.4 per cent lower against the dollar at $1.243 as the FTSE 100 rose.

The 10-year UK Gilt yield, which moves inversely to price, fell marginally to 0.299 per cent.