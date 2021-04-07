FTSE 100 in sight of three-month highs as pound slides again

The FTSE 100 pushed up again today as a slide in the cost of sterling helped exporters, leaving the index in sight of three-month highs.

After an hour of trading London’s premier index was up 0.8 per cent at 6,877.17 points, far ahead of its continental rivals.

Having hit an all-time high yesterday, the FTSE 250 of midcaps picked up another 0.4 per cent this morning, taking it above 22,000 for the first time in history.

That the index has recovered all of its pandemic-related losses shows just how much investor sentiment has turned around over the last year.

Traders will today be watching the UK’s service PMI data carefully for an indication of whether their confidence has been borne out.

After a healthy tumble yesterday, sterling slid again this morning, falling 0.2 per cent to teeter on the edge of $1.38.

The fall has helped push the FTSE up faster than the CAC and DAX, which are up 0.2 and 0.1 per cent respectively.

Market Movers

A raft of heavyweight stocks are up so far today, with no single firm driving the day’s gains.

Landsec, the top riser as yet, is up 3.1 per cent. BP, Informa, Barclays, Persimmon and Vodafone are all also up over 2.0 per cent.

Gambling giant Flutter is top of the faller’s table, down 2.1 per cent on the day.

On the FTSE 250, defence group Babcock is leading the way, up 4.8 per cent. Hilton Food Group is close behind, picking up 4.3 per cent this morning.

Deliveroo up as retail traders hold the line

After last week’s disastrous IPO, which saw shares drop 30 per cent upon admission to the London Stock Exchange, today marked the first day of unrestricted trading for Deliveroo.

Despite fears that a second sell-off could be in the offing, traders have thus far held the line, said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

“I’m not sure if this is a vote of confidence or a case of averaging in, but it’s no doubt a big relief to management and the bankers involved that the retail army has not routed at the first sound of gunfire”, he said.

“Given the wipe-out that has already taken place, I think a lot of investors will simply think that it cannot go any lower and it’s worth holding on for a better price. Cutting losers is harder than letting winners run.”

The stock is currently up 3.5 per cent at 289.12.