UK PMIs: Service sector returns to growth as lockdown end nears

The UK’s services industry returned to growth in March, with business activity, new orders and unemployment all rebounding from the previous month.

New data released this morning shows that the UK’s impressive vaccine rollout had seen the economy recover at a faster rate than initially expected.

The IHS Markit/Cips purchasing managers (PMI) index for services registered 56.3 in March, with any score above the 50 mark indicating growth.

That’s slightly below the flash reading of 56.8. In February, the index had recorded a slight contraction of 49.5.

Today is the first time that the index has posted a score above the 50 mark since October.

Encouragingly for the economy, renewed job creation in March represented the first overall expansion of staffing numbers across the service sector since the pandemic began.

Tim Moore, economics director at IHS Markit, said: “UK service providers were back in expansion mode in March as confidence in the roadmap for easing lockdown restrictions provided a strong uplift to new orders.

“Total business activity increased at the fastest rate since August 2020 and this return to growth ended a four-month sequence of decline.”

