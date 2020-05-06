Markets live: FTSE 100 edges up as countries lift coronavirus lockdowns

The FTSE 100 has moves marginally higher after posting strong gains yesterday, with investors cautious as countries tentatively reopen their economies by lifting coronavirus lockdowns.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 per cent at 5,861 points just after the bell. It climbed around 1.8 per cent yesterday. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index was 0.1 per cent higher this morning.

Read more: Virgin Money’s first half profit plunges 60 per cent on coronavirus loan losses

In Europe, the continent-wide Stoxx 600 was down 0.1 per cent. Germany’s Dax and France’s CAC both fell 0.3 per cent in early trading.

In Asia, Chinese stocks climbed overnight as traders returned from a public holiday. China’s CSI 300 index rose 0.6 per cent.

The move higher was spurred by the Chinese government’s decision to fix the yuan at a broadly neutral midpoint in the possible range, so as to cool simmering tensions with the US.

Oil prices were subdued this morning after rising sharply in recent days. Brent crude was down slightly at $30.90 per barrel. WTI crude, the US benchmark, was down one per cent at $24.30 per barrel.

Investors are being pulled in two different directions this morning. On the one hand, there is optimism about moves by countries and US states to lift lockdown measures and “reopen” battered economies.

On the other, dire news about the economy keeps pouring in, reflecting the worst global slump since World War II.

“There was another predictably poor round of economic data from around the world yesterday, with fresh record lows being set once again,” said Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid.

The euro remained under pressure this morning after a German constitutional court ruling yesterday said the ECB must prove its crisis-era bond purchases are “proportional”.

Read more: Workers should work ‘four days on, 10 days off’ to ease coronavirus lockdown

If it does not, the court said, Germany’s Bundesbank must withdraw from programmes. Potential trouble in the Eurozone has seen the euro slip 0.1 per cent to $1.083 this morning.

The pound was trading slightly higher against the dollar at $1.245.