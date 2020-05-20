FTSE 100 falls on doubts about coronavirus vaccine

The UK’s FTSE 100 has opened lower after reports cast doubt on the Moderna coronavirus drug that spurred Monday’s sharp rally.

The blue-chip index was down 0.4 per cent at 5,978 points in early trading. It fell for the second day, having dropped just under one per cent yesterday.

Asian markets also moved lower overnight. US stocks on Wall Street fell around one per cent yesterday evening.

Global stocks had rallied on Monday when US pharmaceutical firm Moderna said its coronavirus vaccine had shown positive results in early testing.

However, medical experts cited by news website Stat said new data from an early-stage trial is not conclusive enough to yet show it is effective.

The report suggested that any effective treatment for coronavirus, which has now killed more than 320,000 people around the world, could be a long way off.

China’s SSE Composite index fell 0.5 per cent overnight while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.1 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones finished 1.6 per cent lower yesterday. The S&P 500 fell 1.1 per cent.

Yet David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets, pointed out that “the losses that were witnessed yesterday were small in comparison with the gains that were racked up on Monday”.

“Equity benchmarks remain in their recent upward trends,” he said.

Inflation and earnings weigh on FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 was also weighed down by weak inflation statistics, which showed price growth running at just 0.8 per cent in April.

That is well below the Bank of England’s two per cent target and reflects plunging oil prices and demand amid coronavirus.

On the corporate front, jet engine-maker Rolls Royce announced it would slash around 9,000 jobs to save cash during the pandemic. Its shares were down two per cent.

Cruise firm Carnival and aerospace and energy company Meggitt were the two biggest FTSE 100 fallers, both dropping more than three per cent. They stand to suffer if no vaccine is found and the pandemic continues.