FTSE 100 falls as Covid cases rise and US stimulus talks drag on

The FTSE 100 slipped as investors took a cautious position and waited to see if new coronavirus restrictions would be implemented in Europe and whether US lawmakers can reach a stimulus deal.

London’s blue-chip index fell 0.3 per cent in early trading to 5,867 points. That followed a volatile day yesterday when the FTSE opened higher but closed in the red as doubts about the economic recovery set in.

Germany’s Dax was 0.5 per cent lower. France’s CAC was also down 0.5 per cent as Euronext bourses resumed trading after a glitch.

China’s SSE composite index rose 0.5 per cent overnight. Yet Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.4 per cent down. It tracked losses on Wall Street as US politicians remained at loggerheads over stimulus.

All across Europe governments are battling new outbreaks of coronavirus. In the UK, Liverpool and Lancashire have been placed under the tightest so-called tier three restrictions. The government looks set to force Manchester into the highest tier in short order.

“More and more countries are reacting to the unchecked increase in new infections with a drastic tightening of corona restrictions,” said Bernd Weidensteiner of Commerzbank in a note.

“In the EU, many countries have lost control of the virus. In all countries, the number of new infections is soaring. The Czech Republic and Belgium are currently the hardest hit.”

FTSE 100 hopes for more global stimulus

The new restrictions across Europe – such as a curfew in French cities and the closure of restaurants in Ireland – have worried investors.

Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade, said extra economic support is unlikely to come from the European Central Bank, which has already intervened massively.

“But traders are hopeful that regional governments will support the situation, and they will provide extra cushion.”

A stimulus bill in the world’s largest economy would cheer global investors and spill over into indices like the FTSE 100. But US lawmakers remain at odds over the size of the package.

Yesterday, speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson said the two sides “continued to narrow their differences”. Yet time is running out to sign a deal before the 3 November presidential election.

The pound was down 0.1 per cent at $1.292 this morning. It rose strongly yesterday as traders bet the UK’s no-deal Brexit rhetoric was a bluff.