FTSE 100 falls as coronavirus fears re-emerge

The FTSE 100 and European stocks have opened lower this morning as fears return about the impact of coronavirus on the global economy.

China’s central bank warned last night that its economy will be hit by the outbreak, and Japan reported a jump in the number of cases on board a cruise liner off of Tokyo.

The FTSE 100 was 0.3 per cent lower in early trading. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.1 per cent, but Germany’s Dax had dropped 0.2 per cent, and the pan-European Eurostoxx 600 was 0.1 per cent lower.

“Coronavirus fears are resurfacing a little this morning,” said Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid.

The virus has now killed about 640 people, while more than 31,000 have been infected, the vast majority in China.

Overnight, a vice governor of China’s central bank said the economy would be disrupted in the first quarter of the year.

Vice governor Pan Gongsheng told a news briefing that the People’s Bank of China is preparing to release reserves to offset the pressure, and will maintain ample liquidity and lower various interest rates.

China was shaken on Friday by the death of a doctor who issued an early warnings about the coronavirus outbreak. Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan, was censured when he spoke publicly about the virus in the early days of the epidemic.

China’s Shanghai composite index finished 0.3 per cent higher after the reassurances that the central bank would inject stimulus.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.2 per cent, however, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.4 per cent.

Japan revealed overnight that 41 more people trapped on board a cruise ship have contracted coronavirus, adding to the stream of stories shaking market confidence.

Neil Wilson of trading platform Markets.com said traders realised the “placebo” of Chinese stimulus “can only mask symptoms for so long – real economic damage and supply chain havoc is coming”.

Credit rating agency S&P today cut its Chinese 2020 growth forecast to five per cent, down from 5.7 per cent, blaming coronavirus for the fall.

Burberry became the latest company to warn that coronavirus will dent its profit in the first quarter as luxury demand from China drops.